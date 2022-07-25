HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genenta Science Trading Up 4.5 %

Genenta Science stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

