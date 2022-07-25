HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Genenta Science Trading Up 4.5 %
Genenta Science stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13.
About Genenta Science
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.