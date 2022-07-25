Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £5,565,694.95 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £5,565,694.95 ($6,653,550.45).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,318.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 298.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

