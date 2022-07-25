Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Haleon Price Performance
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
