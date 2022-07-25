Guggenheim Trims News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Target Price to $30.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

News stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

