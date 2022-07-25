Grumpy Finance Market Cap Tops $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy.

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

