Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $230.53 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 6.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $230,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,722. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

