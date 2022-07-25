Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) One Day Volume Tops $384,145.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $616,705.34 and $384,145.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,167.93 or 0.99967009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

