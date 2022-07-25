Governor DAO Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $535,834.15 and approximately $24,884.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Governor DAO Coin Trading
