Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,635.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,635.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00257443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

