Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 8.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 36,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,509,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 180.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

