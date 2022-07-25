Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

