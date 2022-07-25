Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.