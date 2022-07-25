Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,545 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,529 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 204,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 787,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,543. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

