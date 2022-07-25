Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $260.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

