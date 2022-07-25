Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.03. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 410,007 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,457,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 795,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

