Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.