Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Jul 25th, 2022

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

