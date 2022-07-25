Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 175,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,102,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,542,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,953 shares during the last quarter.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.