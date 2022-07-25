Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $592,439.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

