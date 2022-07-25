GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.66. 359,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 294,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 target price on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

GCM Mining Dividend Announcement

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at C$729,452.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205,400 shares of company stock worth $868,110.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

