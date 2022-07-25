Gavin Hill Purchases 858 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill purchased 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($26.36) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($22,616.74).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of £158.16 ($189.07).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,185 ($26.12). 58,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,377. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3,363.64. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($33.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OXIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
