Gas Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00012273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $27.16 million and $8.14 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

