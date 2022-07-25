Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Telesat makes up about 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Telesat worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

Telesat Trading Down 6.2 %

Telesat stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Telesat Corp has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

