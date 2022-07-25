Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 387.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bally’s accounts for 2.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.