Galatasaray Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $902,323.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $902,323.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

