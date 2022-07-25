Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $54.29

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.29, but opened at $52.53. Galapagos shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 2,579 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($52.53) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.