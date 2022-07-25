Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 409 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $367.31 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.97 and its 200-day moving average is $397.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.