Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 217 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $439.90 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

