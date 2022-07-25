Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,143,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $12,296,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $922.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.