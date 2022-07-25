Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $361.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.79 and a 200-day moving average of $376.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

