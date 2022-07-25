Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 762 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $524.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

