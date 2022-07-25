Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

