Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

