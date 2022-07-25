Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $163.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGZY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.