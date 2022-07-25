Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

