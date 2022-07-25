First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.65% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $60,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.97.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.