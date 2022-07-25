First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. First Financial has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $553.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

