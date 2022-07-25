First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,461. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

