First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $158,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $178,297. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.