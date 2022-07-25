FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($13.84) to €13.10 ($13.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

