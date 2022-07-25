Financial Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 4.10 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microvast and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.57%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60% Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44%

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

