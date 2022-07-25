FGI Industries Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FGI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 25th

FGI Industries’ (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 25th. FGI Industries had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of FGI Industries’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.36 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

