Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Fabrinet worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

