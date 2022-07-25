Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 9th Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

