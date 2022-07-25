Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKRTF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker Solutions ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.