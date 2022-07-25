Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

