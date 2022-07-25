Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 230.88% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ETON opened at $2.72 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
