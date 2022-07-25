Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 230.88% from the company’s previous close.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON opened at $2.72 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

