ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

ETHplode (ETHPLO) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $20,451.82 and $11.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,842,235 coins and its circulating supply is 44,823,234 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org.

ETHplode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.