ETF Store Inc. Buys 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $238.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

