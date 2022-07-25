Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.47.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
