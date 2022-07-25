EOS Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $296.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,801,519 coins and its circulating supply is 995,322,788 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.